 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee Flug celebrates 50 years of officiating

  • Updated
  • 0
020323 Lee Flug officiates New Auburn game

Lee Flug watches a play develop while officiating a boys varsity basketball game in New Auburn on February 3, 2023.

NEW AUBURN (WQOW) - Lee Flug still feels the adrenaline on Friday nights.

Fifty years into his career as a basketball official, the Chippewa Falls native sports the striped shirt three to four times a week.

Flug works various levels of basketball games within about 60 miles of Chippewa Falls. For the last 42 years, he's worked most of them with officiating partner Pat Clifton.

In December, Chippewa Falls High School Activities Director Mike Thompson presented Flug a plaque to commemorate his milestone.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you