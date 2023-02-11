Lee Flug celebrates 50 years of officiating

NEW AUBURN (WQOW) - Lee Flug still feels the adrenaline on Friday nights.
Fifty years into his career as a basketball official, the Chippewa Falls native sports the striped shirt three to four times a week.
Flug works various levels of basketball games within about 60 miles of Chippewa Falls. For the last 42 years, he's worked most of them with officiating partner Pat Clifton.
Thank you to Lee Flug for your service! Lee is officiating his 50th season as a @wiaawi official! #MightyCardinals pic.twitter.com/Y8fc6NkfjG— Mike Thompson (@Thompsonswisdom) December 10, 2022
In December, Chippewa Falls High School Activities Director Mike Thompson presented Flug a plaque to commemorate his milestone.