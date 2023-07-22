Legion baseball: Arcadia beats Osseo in extras at regionals

OSSEO (WQOW) - Arcadia moved to 3-0 in the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A Osseo Regional Tournament with two wins on Saturday.
First, Arcadia beat Baldwin 11-4 before beating Osseo 3-1 in eight innings after a weather delayed the game's start by a couple of hours. Arcadia and Osseo were tied 1-1 entering the 8th before Arcadia scored twice in the top of the inning to take home the win. Arcadia will advance to the championship game on Sunday.
Whitehall eliminated Redhawks G-E-T with a 3-1 win in a game that was delayed for nearly three hours in the bottom of the 6th inning due to weather. Whitehall advanced to play Baldwin in a late night game. The winner of that game will play Osseo on Sunday at 12:00 for a chance to play Arcadia for a spot at the state tournament at 2:30. If Arcadia wins that game, it will advance to state, but if Arcadia loses the 2:30 game, another game will be played to decide which team advances.
Full Class A schedule and results here
CLASS AA RIVER FALLS REGIONAL SCORES
New Richmond 5, Menomonie 3 - Friday, Menomonie eliminated
New Richmond 3, River Falls 2 - Saturday
New Richmond 5, River Falls 10 - River Falls wins regional and advances to state