...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Legion baseball: Chippewa cruises past Eau Claire at home tournament

Post 77 beats Eau Claire Pizza Hut 7-3

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77 dominated Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-3 on Friday night at the annual Post 77 Tournament at Casper Park.

Pitcher Jacob Danielson started things off with a solo home run to left field in the first inning to put Post 77 ahead early. Chippewa Falls went on to score five times in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. They would add one more and Eau Claire got three runs back later in the game.

Chippewa Falls swept both of its games to open the tournament on Friday after defeating River Falls 7-1 in the first game of the day. The tournament continues with four games on Saturday and four games on Sunday at Casper Park.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

