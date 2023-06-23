Legion baseball: Chippewa cruises past Eau Claire at home tournament

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77 dominated Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 7-3 on Friday night at the annual Post 77 Tournament at Casper Park.
Pitcher Jacob Danielson started things off with a solo home run to left field in the first inning to put Post 77 ahead early. Chippewa Falls went on to score five times in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. They would add one more and Eau Claire got three runs back later in the game.
Chippewa Falls swept both of its games to open the tournament on Friday after defeating River Falls 7-1 in the first game of the day. The tournament continues with four games on Saturday and four games on Sunday at Casper Park.