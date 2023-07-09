Legion baseball: Eau Claire falls in River City Classic championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 fell to Winona LeJetz Post 9 by a score of 6-4 in eight innings in the River City Classic championship game on Saturday.
After the game was tied 2-2 much of the way, Post 53 took a 4-2 in the bottom of the 6th. However, CJ Varsho gave up two runs to Winona in the top of the 7th to tie the game 4-4 and force Eau Claire to bat again.
Post 53 failed to score, forcing an eighth inning where Winona scored twice in the top of the inning and held off Eau Claire to win the tournament.
Post 53 finishes the 27th annual River City Classic 3-1 after three dominant games on Friday and Saturday. The 19U squad will play several games this week before the Regional Tournament begins July 18.