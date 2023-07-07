 Skip to main content
Legion baseball: Eau Claire opens River City Classic with dominant win

  • Updated
Eau Claire beats De Pere in River City Classic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 opened up its 27th annual River City Classic campaign with a dominant 12-2 win in five innings over De Pere Legion on Friday.

After De Pere scored in the first inning on an error at second base, Pizza Hut responded with four runs in the bottom of the first and seven runs in the second inning. Evan Gustafson smashed a two-run home run to start the scoring in the second frame.

The River City Classic returns to Carson Park this weekend for its 27th year with five teams competing in four games each. The team with the best record at the end of the weekend wins the tournament, which runs Friday-Sunday.

Eau Claire will return to action with two games on Saturday at 12:30 and 8:00 p.m. and wrap up its tournament with a final game at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

