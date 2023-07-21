 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Polk,
Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau
Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Legion baseball: Osseo, River Falls pick up wins at regionals

Osseo defeats GET at Legion regionals

Osseo and G-E-T play at Class AA legion regionals on July 21, 2023

Osseo defeated G-E-T 11-4 while Arcadia rallied past Whitehall 4-1 on Friday

(WQOW) - Host teams of Wisconsin Legion Baseball Class A and AA regional tournaments picked up wins to open up the tournaments on Friday.

In the Class A tournament hosted by Osseo Post 324, Osseo defeated Redhawks GET Post 354 11-4. Prior to that game, Arcadia Post 17 took down Whitehall Post 191 4-1.

Arcadia advances to take on Baldwin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Merchants Park. Osseo will play the winner of that game at 5:00. Whitehall will play GET at 2:30 in an elimination game.

Full Class A Osseo Regional schedule here

River Falls earned tight wins over New Richmond and Menomonie on Friday at its Class AA American Legion baseball regional tournament

River Falls is hosting a Class AA regional and picked up two wins on Friday, first defeating New Richmond 5-3 in 10 innings before defeating Menomonie 6-5. New Richmond then beat Menomonie, 5-3, to avoid elimination, and will face River Falls at 5:00 on Saturday.

Full Class AA River Falls Regional schedule here

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

CRBL

Cadott Red Sox 4, Eau Claire Cavaliers 8

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

