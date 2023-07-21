Legion baseball: Osseo, River Falls pick up wins at regionals

(WQOW) - Host teams of Wisconsin Legion Baseball Class A and AA regional tournaments picked up wins to open up the tournaments on Friday.
In the Class A tournament hosted by Osseo Post 324, Osseo defeated Redhawks GET Post 354 11-4. Prior to that game, Arcadia Post 17 took down Whitehall Post 191 4-1.
Arcadia advances to take on Baldwin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Merchants Park. Osseo will play the winner of that game at 5:00. Whitehall will play GET at 2:30 in an elimination game.
Full Class A Osseo Regional schedule here
River Falls is hosting a Class AA regional and picked up two wins on Friday, first defeating New Richmond 5-3 in 10 innings before defeating Menomonie 6-5. New Richmond then beat Menomonie, 5-3, to avoid elimination, and will face River Falls at 5:00 on Saturday.
Full Class AA River Falls Regional schedule here
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
CRBL
Cadott Red Sox 4, Eau Claire Cavaliers 8