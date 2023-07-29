Legion baseball: Post 53 falls short of state title

MARINETTE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 19U fell short of a Class AAA legion baseball state championship on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Janesville Post 205.
Janesville led 4-0 before Post 53 cut the deficit to one run in the 6th, thanks in part to a two-run home run from Sam Knickerbocker. With the tying run at the plate, Cooper Dykes struck out looking for the final out to seal Janesville's first state title since 1989.
Janesville defeated Eau Claire 10-0 in a game earlier on Saturday to earn their spot in the state championship before meeting Post 53 again for the title.
Despite the loss, Post 53 has still qualified for the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional in Midland, MI next week as the state runner-up. Janesville will also compete as the Wisconsin state champion. The tournament runs August 2-6 and features teams from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.