Legion baseball: Post 53 wins by double digits twice on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After scoring 12 runs against De Pere on Friday night, Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 backed it up with a 15-2 win in five innings against Green Bay Southwest on Saturday.
Post 53 scored six runs in the first inning and seven in the second to jump out to a 12-run lead early on before scoring three more and reaching the run rule in the fifth inning. Trenton Palmer and Cooper Dykes each hit home runs in the contest.
Later in the evening, Post 53 defeated Marshfield 13-0 in five innings to move to 3-0 at the tournament. Eau Claire will look to complete the weekend sweep against Winona LeJetz on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.