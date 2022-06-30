Legion baseball: Post 77 17U tops Altoona Reds

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77's 17U baseball team defeated the Altoona Reds 12-2 in eight innings on Thursday.
In other American Legion baseball action, Osseo Post 324 earned wins Arcadia Post 17 and Elk Mound Post 37.
Legion ⚾: Post 324- 16 Arcadia Post 17- 5 final. Congrats to Ashton Oliver with the W on the mound and going 4/4! Congrats @james_7210 @SwettDrake and Keyton Boettcher with multi-hit games! #Thunderhardball— Thunder Baseball (@ThunderHardball) July 1, 2022
Legion ⚾: Post 324- 13 Elk Mound Post 37 - 0 final. Congrats to @KorgerTryggve with the complete game W on the mound and going 2/4! Congrats to Ashton Oliver, Keyton Boettcher, @BrodySeefeldt & Zach Rosman with multi-hit games! Record is now 5-1. #Thunderhardball— Thunder Baseball (@ThunderHardball) July 1, 2022