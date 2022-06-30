 Skip to main content
Legion baseball: Post 77 17U tops Altoona Reds

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77's 17U baseball team defeated the Altoona Reds 12-2 in eight innings on Thursday.

In other American Legion baseball action, Osseo Post 324 earned wins Arcadia Post 17 and Elk Mound Post 37.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

