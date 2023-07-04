Legion baseball teams seek spark ahead of regionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Heavy rains ruined a holiday baseball battle between Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 and Chippewa Falls Post 77 on Tuesday.
After a lengthy discussion, the game was called off due to the amount of water on the playing field just hours before the Eau Claire Express were scheduled to play.
Both Post 53 and Post 77 are seeking a spark with the American Legion regional tournament in Chippewa Falls just two weeks away.
"A spark. That one leader, that one guy that says this is how we're going to run this team. That doesn't need to be me," Post 77 head coach Griffin Spindler said.
Post 77 has shown Spindler it competes every day, though, and has earned wins over Post 53 and La Crosse Post 52.
Mark Faanes, Post 53's manager, said his team needs to work on finding a rhythm with its pitching rotation and batting order. The team will have a chance to do so this weekend when it hosts the annual River City Classic.