Leo Chenal ready for NFL Draft

GRANTSBURG (WQOW) - Leo Chenal is making the most of an important time in his life.
He's dedicating hours in the weight room, getting into the best football shape he can. He's eating right and spending time with family.
In a few weeks, he knows his schedule is about to change drastically.
Chenal, the former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker and 2021 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, is expected to see his pro dreams come true during the NFL Draft later this month. He recently visited with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, and had Zoom calls with 10-15 other teams.
"You can definitely feel the nerves coming, not knowing where you're going to go," Chenal said. "Just the excitement of it. It's a whole new level of football."
Chenal worked out at Grantsburg High School this week. He'll be in Madison next week to reunite with his brother, John, and fellow UW teammate Jack Sanborn, who are also preparing for the pros.
You can watch the NFL Draft on ABC beginning April 28.