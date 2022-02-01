 Skip to main content
Lindsay's hat-trick helps Memorial win crosstown showdown

  • Updated
020122 Luke Lindsay Eau Claire Memorial

Old Abes Captain Luke Lindsay celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of a game against Eau Claire North at Hobbs Ice Arena on February 1, 2022.

Luke Lindsay scored 3 of Eau Claire Memorial's 8 goals in a 8-3 win over Eau Claire North on Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Luke Lindsay recorded a hat-trick and the Old Abes boys hockey team swept the season series against crosstown rival Eau Claire North with a 8-3 victory on Tuesday.

The win puts Eau Claire Memorial (9-2 BRC) in second place in the Big Rivers Conference standings. North is a game back.

After leading 2-1 after one period, Memorial scored four goals in the second period to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

"We told our players the best players have to be the best players. Tonight, our skill players - 3, 10, 21, they played a hell of a game," Memorial head coach Mike Collins said. "They put a lot of pucks in the net in a timely fashion."

Connor Bryne scored two goals, one in each of the first two periods.

Caden Sutter goal in the first period evened the score at 1-1.

North scored twice in the opening minutes of the third period to close within 6-3, but struggled to capitalize on power play opportunities.

