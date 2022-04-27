LJ Wells commits to D1 Northern Kentucky University basketball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial High School senior LJ Wells announced Wednesday he is taking his basketball talents to the NCAA Division 1 level.
I want to thank all the coaches, family, and friends who pushed me to get to where I am today. I’m excited to announce my commitment to Northern Kentucky University! pic.twitter.com/LzjKIXb00W— LJ Wells (@LJWells4) April 27, 2022
In a Twitter post, Wells shared he has committed to Northern Kentucky University, a member of the Horizon League, the same conference as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Wells announced in March he had received a scholarship offer from the Norse.
Memorial won the Big Rivers Conference title and finished one win short of state last season.