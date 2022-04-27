 Skip to main content
LJ Wells commits to D1 Northern Kentucky University basketball

  • Updated
021522 LJ Wells

LJ Wells skies for a dunk at Eau Claire Memorial High School on February 15, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial High School senior LJ Wells announced Wednesday he is taking his basketball talents to the NCAA Division 1 level.

In a Twitter post, Wells shared he has committed to Northern Kentucky University, a member of the Horizon League, the same conference as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Wells announced in March he had received a scholarship offer from the Norse.

Memorial won the Big Rivers Conference title and finished one win short of state last season.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

