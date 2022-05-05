 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local high school student athletes celebrate taking their talents to college this fall

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Abes D III Celebration

Old Abes D III Celebration

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eight Memorial High School student athletes, family and friends gathered in the Memorial gymnasium May 4 to celebrate their opportunity to continue to compete in athletics at the college level.

Four football players, two volleyball players and two soccer players were  celebrating. Here's the full list of Old Abes that were celebrating.

Name

Sport

University

Ben Frey

Football

Bethel University

Tyson Harvey

Football

UW – Whitewater

Jack Redwine

Football

UW – Stout

Brenton Weinstein

Football

UW – Eau Claire

Maja Anderson

Volleyball

UW – Stout

Brenna Bruchert

Volleyball

St. Mary’s University

Greta Steines

Girls Soccer

UW - Oshkosh

Teagan Marum

Girls Soccer

UW – River Falls

In a related story, Triton Robey from New Auburn High School also celebrated his opportunity to join UW-Stout Track and Field this fall.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags