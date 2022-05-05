Local high school student athletes celebrate taking their talents to college this fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eight Memorial High School student athletes, family and friends gathered in the Memorial gymnasium May 4 to celebrate their opportunity to continue to compete in athletics at the college level.
Four football players, two volleyball players and two soccer players were celebrating. Here's the full list of Old Abes that were celebrating.
Name
Sport
University
Ben Frey
Football
Bethel University
Tyson Harvey
Football
UW – Whitewater
Jack Redwine
Football
UW – Stout
Brenton Weinstein
Football
UW – Eau Claire
Maja Anderson
Volleyball
UW – Stout
Brenna Bruchert
Volleyball
St. Mary’s University
Greta Steines
Girls Soccer
UW - Oshkosh
Teagan Marum
Girls Soccer
UW – River Falls
In a related story, Triton Robey from New Auburn High School also celebrated his opportunity to join UW-Stout Track and Field this fall.