Loggers edge Express in NWL playoff opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Matthew Piotrowski singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and the La Crosse Loggers edged the Eau Claire Express, 2-1, Sunday in their playoff opener.
La Crosse leads the best-of-three Great Plains East sub-divisional series 1-0. Game 2 is set for Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Copeland Park. Game 3, if necessary, will be Tuesday.
The Loggers scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning on a groundout by Danny Neri.
Eau Claire rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning on a error.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Express loaded the bases with one out, but La Crosse's Tony Pluta struck out Marcus Cline and Temo Becerra to earn the save.