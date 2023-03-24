Longtime UWEC coach DeLisle inducted into NCGA Hall of Fame

WINONA, MN (WQOW)- Jean DeLisle coached All-Americans, national champions, and was WIAC Coach of the Year three times. Her accolades say it all, and now she's forever enshrined among the nation's gymnastics greats.
DeLisle was inducted into the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame on Friday evening at the organization's banquet at Winona State University.
DeLisle coached UW-Eau Claire's gymnastics program from 2003-2018 and is the program's second-longest tenured coach. During her time, she led the Blugolds to seven top-ten team finishes at nationals, including a fourth place finish in the 2004-05 season, the best in program history. She coached 13 individual All-Americans who racked up 37 total All-America honors, and two individual national champions in 2006 and 2012.
DeLisle is overjoyed to receive the award and grateful to everyone who played a part in her gymnastics coaching career.
"Almost indescribable, my heart is so full," DeLisle said. "To think that anybody thought that I deserve the honor, and then to receive it, my heart is just literally bursting with pride and joy. [I'm] thankful for the people who nominated me and who gave me the honor, and let me coach at Eau Claire."
DeLisle went on to credit the athletes who made her coaching career successful at UW-Eau Claire for her Hall of Fame induction.
The Hall of Fame banquet ceremony is in conjunction with the NCGA National Championships that will take place Saturday at Winona State. Two individual Blugolds will compete, and UW-Stout will participate in the team competition.
