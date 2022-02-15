Loomis earns second top-20 finish at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis finished 19th in his second event of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 on Tuesday.
Loomis had the second-fastest time for Team USA in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, finishing in 29:17.2. It's his highest finish ever at the Olympics. Jared Schumate finished 17th in 28:58.5 to lead Team USA.
In a USA Nordic article, Loomis said he was happy with how the day went and added he is looking forward to the team event on Thursday.
Another great night for Men’s Nordic Combined💪Three athletes finished in the top 25 of the Large Hill/10km completion‼️Jared Shumate: 17th OverallBen Loomis: 19th OverallTaylor Fletcher: 23rd OverallJasper Good: 34th Overall#Beijing2022 #Olympics #NordicCombined pic.twitter.com/4yaotcmOFn— USA Nordic (@usanordic) February 15, 2022
Norway earned gold and silver medals with the top two times.
Full results can be found here
Loomis finished 15h in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km race last week.