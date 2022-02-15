 Skip to main content
Loomis earns second top-20 finish at Olympics

Ben Loomis

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis finished 19th in his second event of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 on Tuesday.

Loomis had the second-fastest time for Team USA in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, finishing in 29:17.2. It's his highest finish ever at the Olympics. Jared Schumate finished 17th in 28:58.5 to lead Team USA.

In a USA Nordic article, Loomis said he was happy with how the day went and added he is looking forward to the team event on Thursday.

Norway earned gold and silver medals with the top two times.

Full results can be found here

Loomis finished 15h in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km race last week.

