Loomis finds added motivation ahead of Olympics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Ben Loomis' ski jumping career started in Eau Claire, and now he's headed to the Winter Olympics for the second time.
Loomis punched his ticket to Beijing this month as one of five Nordic Combined skiers on Team USA. He's currently the top scoring American in the FIS World Cup standings.
At his first Olympiad four years ago in PyeongChang, Loomis finished no better than 40th in individual contests, calling it a learning experience.
"It's pretty special going into these games with more experience, I'm more excited for sure," Loomis said.
Since then, he's grown immensely as an athlete, and his results show for it.
"From the start of the year I've had pretty good results, which allowed me to relax and not have to worry about making the team anymore," Loomis said. "In my mind that was a good thing, it just motivated me even more."
Loomis finds that motivation through a number of support systems all over the globe, and it all starts with his hometown club.
"The Flying Eagles Ski Club is where I grew up skiing, I wouldn't be a skier without it," Loomis said.
"It's very exciting to see an athlete go from just a local young kid here in town on a very small ski jump, to end up at Silver Mine and then the next thing you know, he's going to the Olympics," said Dan Mattoon, Flying Eagles Ski Club Hall of Famer. "It's really a treasure for us."
Loomis finds motivation from his family. Skiing is in his blood; his brother Adam a former Team USA skier himself.
"The last Olympics I was competing with and against him, and I wasn't there," Adam Loomis said. "It was a little bit harder for me to appreciate, but now I'll just be fully cheering for him."
Loomis also finds motivation as a soldier-athlete. Spc. Loomis is a member of the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete program, which allows athletes to compete while also serving their country. For Loomis, donning the American flag holds a higher purpose.
"I was not a soldier last time, so for these games it's going to be even more special," Loomis said.
As he soars into China, the encouragement from everyone empowers Loomis to take flight.
"I feel like there's so many groups that support me," Loomis said. "It's really an honor to have so much support and representing all of these groups going into these games will be extra special."
First and foremost, Loomis hope he and others stay safe and healthy in Beijing while enjoying the experience. He would be thrilled with a top 15 finish in China, but already has his sights set on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, where he thinks he'll have the best medal potential.
The games officially begin on February 4, and Nordic Combined competition begins February 9.