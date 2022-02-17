 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Loomis finishes 6th in final event at Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
Ben Loomis

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (WQOW) - Ben Loomis helped Team USA finish sixth in the Men's Team Large Hill/4x5km competition Thursday at the Olympic Winter Games.

It was USA Nordic's best finish in the event since 2014.

"Overall, I thought that we had a really good day," Loomis said in a USA Nordic website report. "Sixth place is really solid and one of our better results. Watching (Taylor Fletcher) go out and crush the first leg was very inspirational. I think that we put our best foot forward and did all that we could, and I'm very happy with how we performed."

Loomis, a native of Eau Claire, was the final team member to jump, scoring 129.0 meters. He then took the second leg of the 4x5km, finishing the course in 12:52.3.

Full results are available here

Loomis recorded top 20 finishes in his other events at the Olympics.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags