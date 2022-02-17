Loomis finishes 6th in final event at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (WQOW) - Ben Loomis helped Team USA finish sixth in the Men's Team Large Hill/4x5km competition Thursday at the Olympic Winter Games.
It was USA Nordic's best finish in the event since 2014.
"Overall, I thought that we had a really good day," Loomis said in a USA Nordic website report. "Sixth place is really solid and one of our better results. Watching (Taylor Fletcher) go out and crush the first leg was very inspirational. I think that we put our best foot forward and did all that we could, and I'm very happy with how we performed."
Loomis, a native of Eau Claire, was the final team member to jump, scoring 129.0 meters. He then took the second leg of the 4x5km, finishing the course in 12:52.3.
Loomis recorded top 20 finishes in his other events at the Olympics.