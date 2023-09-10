 Skip to main content
Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Bears in opener

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in his second career NFL start and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 38-20, Sunday to open the season.

Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards. He connected with Romeo Doubs for two scores and Aaron Jones for another.

Quay Walker intercepted a Justin Fields pass and returned it 37 yards as the Packers built a 38-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay visits Atlanta next Sunday.

