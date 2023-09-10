Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Bears in opener

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in his second career NFL start and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 38-20, Sunday to open the season.
Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards. He connected with Romeo Doubs for two scores and Aaron Jones for another.
.@jordan3love. @Showtyme_33. 35-yard TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/PWnVHFnfk9— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 10, 2023
A thing of beauty. 🏈@RomeoDoubs with another TD catch from @jordan3love!#GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/9SspVfI0qx— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 10, 2023
Quay Walker intercepted a Justin Fields pass and returned it 37 yards as the Packers built a 38-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
QUAY WALKER WILL NOT BE DENIED!PICK-SIX 🙌#GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/GjnirpPMqu— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 10, 2023
Green Bay visits Atlanta next Sunday.