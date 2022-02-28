 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lt. Governor Barnes meets Bergeman family

  • Updated
  • 0
022822 Lietenant Governor Barnes meets Bergemans

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, left, poses with a picture with the Bergman family at Chippewa Falls High School on February 28, 2022.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An inspiring story, and a shared love of running, brought Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to Chippewa Falls High School on Monday.

Barnes met with the Bergeman family for about 45 minutes prior to speaking at the Cardinals' spring sports meeting. He was inspired by Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman, who broke barriers by participating in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country races last fall.

Bergeman said he hopes to see the family again in May at the Eau Claire Marathon.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags