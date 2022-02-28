Lt. Governor Barnes meets Bergeman family

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An inspiring story, and a shared love of running, brought Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to Chippewa Falls High School on Monday.
Barnes met with the Bergeman family for about 45 minutes prior to speaking at the Cardinals' spring sports meeting. He was inspired by Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman, who broke barriers by participating in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country races last fall.
Bergeman said he hopes to see the family again in May at the Eau Claire Marathon.