Lumberjacks best Bloomer 9-1 on the road

  • Updated
Lumberjacks beat Bloomer 9-1

BLOOMER (WQOW)- The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks are in the thick of the Chippewa River Baseball League playoff hunt, and got a much needed road win on Saturday. 

The Lumberjacks topped the Bloomer Woodticks 9-1 at Stuckert Field on Saturday. A four-run fourth inning gave Chippewa a big lead and they never looked back.

Chippewa Falls moved to 7-5 on the year, tied with the Jim Falls Sturgeons for the fourth and final wildcard playoff spot. The Lumberjacks have a doubleheader scheduled with the Beef River Bullfrogs on Sunday, while the Woodticks host the Rivermen on Sunday afternoon.

