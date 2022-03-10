Macks believe defense is key to win state title

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- McDonell Central's girls basketball team is back at the state tournament for the second consecutive season, and what they believe has gotten them there twice, is tough defense.
The Macks are allowing just 38 points per game to opponents, which is reportedly an all-time school record low. On top of it, they're forcing turnovers left and right, recording nearly 15 steals per game.
Defense hasn't always been a focus for coach Don Cooper's program, but they now know that defense wins championships.
"Freshman and sophomore year it was mostly about offense," said Lauryn Deetz, McDonell senior. "Now, almost all of our drills are defense. Everything we do, it doesn't matter on the offensive side. If we can stop them from scoring, that's kind of been our motto."
McDonell Central will face Assumption in a Division 5 state semifinals rematch from last year on Friday at around 11:00 AM at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Assumption eliminated the Macks from the state tournament last season in the semifinals.
You can watch every WIAA Girls State Basketball Game live on WQOW, or tune in for free on the Magic of March App on your mobile device.