Macks carrying 'Cinderella' story into state tournament

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- McDonell Central baseball has had a magical postseason, from a 4-10 regular season record to a possible fairytale ending at state.
The Macks held their final practice on Monday morning ahead of their battle with Pecatonica in the WIAA State Baseball Division 4 semifinals on Tuesday.
McDonell has played its best baseball in the playoffs. They knocked off No. 3 seed Owen-Withee, then the 'Goliath' that are the reigning state champion Regis Ramblers before capping it off with a nine-run win over Washburn in the sectional final.
Not many people, not even some of the players expected the Macks to make it this far. They have shattered their goals, and for that, all the pressure is off as they head to Appleton as a dark horse.
"Honestly, this season has been a struggle. We're a true Cinderella team," first-year head coach Jerry Smith said. "We all know that we are the underdogs. We know that realistically, we're not even really supposed to be there, so there's really no pressure on us."
McDonell will take on Pecatonica, a school southwest of Madison that is 23-1 this season and won the Six Rivers East conference championship. But the Macks have proven they can compete with the best. The plan is to start fast and score early, and they have to believe they can win. Throughout the season, that belief has never waivered.
"Usually the fourth seed is supposed to get trounced in the first game," McDonell senior Carter Stelter said. "But we're gonna go out there and give them our best shot, try to punch them in the mouth right away and give them a shock."
"I truly believe that we have done everything we can to get to this point, and I truly believe we've got just a little bit more," Smith said. "I know Pecatonica is 23-1. I believe that we can beat them and I believe that our boys know that we can beat them."
The Macks will meet Pecatonica in the D4 semifinals at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, WI. The game will begin following the conclusion of the game prior, which is scheduled for 9:00 a.m.