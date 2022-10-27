Macks, Chi-Hi, Bloomer volleyball one win away from state

(WQOW)- Several area volleyball teams are now just one win away from a trip to Green Bay for next weekend's state tournament.
Below are scores from Thursday's local WIAA Volleyball Tournament Sectional Semifinals matchups:
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 2
River Falls 3, Marshfield 0 - Chippewa Falls vs. River Falls at Eau Claire North Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title
Division 2
Bloomer 3, Barron 2 - Bloomer vs. West Salem at Osceola Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title
Division 3
St. Croix Falls 3, Unity 2 - Westby at St. Croix Falls Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title
Division 4
McDonell Central 3, Turtle Lake 0 - McDonell Central vs. Mercer at Merrill Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title
Elmwood/Plum City 0, Wonewoc-Center 3