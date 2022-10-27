 Skip to main content
Macks, Chi-Hi, Bloomer volleyball one win away from state

  • Updated
  • 0
Bloomer holds off Barron 3-2 in sectional semis

The Bloomer Blackhawks held off the Barron Bears 3-2 in the WIAA D2 Volleyball sectional semifinals in front of a sold out crowd.

(WQOW)- Several area volleyball teams are now just one win away from a trip to Green Bay for next weekend's state tournament. 

Below are scores from Thursday's local WIAA Volleyball Tournament Sectional Semifinals matchups:

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 2

River Falls 3, Marshfield 0 - Chippewa Falls vs. River Falls at Eau Claire North Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title

Division 2

Bloomer 3, Barron 2 - Bloomer vs. West Salem at Osceola Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title

Division 3

St. Croix Falls 3, Unity 2 - Westby at St. Croix Falls Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title

Division 4

McDonell Central 3, Turtle Lake 0 - McDonell Central vs. Mercer at Merrill Saturday at 7:00 for sectional title

Elmwood/Plum City 0, Wonewoc-Center 3

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

