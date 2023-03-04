 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macks, Crickets and more win regional basketball titles

  • Updated
  • 0
Macks win regional boys basketball title

(WQOW)- Saturday's boys basketball regional finals results:

Division 2

Medford 53, Rice Lake 42

Division 3

Osceola 50, Baldwin-Woodville 38

Northwestern 73, Prescott 88 - Prescott at Osceola Mar. 9 - location subject to change

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 80, Elk Mound 48 

Division 4

Unity 54, Cumberland 51

Cameron 70, Ladysmith 60 - Unity vs. Cameron at Cumberland Mar. 9

Fall Creek 74, Spring Valley 47

Whitehall 65, Durand-Arkansaw 48 - Fall Creek vs. Whitehall at Osseo-Fairchild Mar. 9

McDonell Central 47, Owen-Withee 40

Thorp 59, Bruce 38 - McDonell Central vs. Thorp at Chippewa Falls Mar. 9

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you