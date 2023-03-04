Macks, Crickets and more win regional basketball titles

(WQOW)- Saturday's boys basketball regional finals results:
Division 2
Medford 53, Rice Lake 42
Division 3
Osceola 50, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Northwestern 73, Prescott 88 - Prescott at Osceola Mar. 9 - location subject to change
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 80, Elk Mound 48
Division 4
Unity 54, Cumberland 51
Cameron 70, Ladysmith 60 - Unity vs. Cameron at Cumberland Mar. 9
Fall Creek 74, Spring Valley 47
Whitehall 65, Durand-Arkansaw 48 - Fall Creek vs. Whitehall at Osseo-Fairchild Mar. 9
McDonell Central 47, Owen-Withee 40
Thorp 59, Bruce 38 - McDonell Central vs. Thorp at Chippewa Falls Mar. 9