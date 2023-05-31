Macks dominate Hilltoppers to win regional championship

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- McDonell Central dominated Glenwood City to win 14-2 in five innings and take home a WIAA Division 4 baseball title on Wednesday.
The Macks took a six-run lead in the first inning highlighted by a 2-RBI triple by Keegan Galvez. The runs kept pouring in for the Macks as they built a nine-run lead by the end of the third inning.
McDonell Central advances to the sectional semifinals and will battle defending D4 state champion Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday, June 6 at Webster High School.