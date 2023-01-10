 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of less
than one inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Macks hand Hornets first loss of season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In a battle of the top two girls basketball teams in the Cloverbelt Conference, McDonell Central defeated Cadott 70-45.

The Macks doubled up the Hornets by halftime, entering the break with a 44-22 lead. Sharing the basketball with speed wore down the Hornets and created open looks for the Macks.

Cadott chipped away at the lead in the second half, but it was too little too late with the deficit already surpassing 20 points. 

The win lifts McDonell to the top spot in the Cloverbelt at 7-0. Cadott falls to 6-1 in conference play and 12-1 overall after suffering their first loss of the season.

"It feels amazing, it feels good to beat them by 25," Macks senior captain Marley Hughes said. "It was a good team win, we all worked really hard and it's nice to come out with that start and keep that start."

"I didn't have the girls prepared enough," Cadott head coach Dave Hazuga said. "This is the best team we've played all year, that's obvious. We just didn't do some of the things that we need to be sharper on."

The Macks are 10-3 overall and will host Mondovi on Thursday. Cadott falls to 12-1 and returns to action Friday at Regis.

