Macks hand Hornets first loss of season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In a battle of the top two girls basketball teams in the Cloverbelt Conference, McDonell Central defeated Cadott 70-45.
The Macks doubled up the Hornets by halftime, entering the break with a 44-22 lead. Sharing the basketball with speed wore down the Hornets and created open looks for the Macks.
Cadott chipped away at the lead in the second half, but it was too little too late with the deficit already surpassing 20 points.
The win lifts McDonell to the top spot in the Cloverbelt at 7-0. Cadott falls to 6-1 in conference play and 12-1 overall after suffering their first loss of the season.
"It feels amazing, it feels good to beat them by 25," Macks senior captain Marley Hughes said. "It was a good team win, we all worked really hard and it's nice to come out with that start and keep that start."
"I didn't have the girls prepared enough," Cadott head coach Dave Hazuga said. "This is the best team we've played all year, that's obvious. We just didn't do some of the things that we need to be sharper on."
The Macks are 10-3 overall and will host Mondovi on Thursday. Cadott falls to 12-1 and returns to action Friday at Regis.