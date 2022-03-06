Macks headed back to state after beating Northwood

AMERY (WQOW)- In a rematch of last season's sectional semifinals, McDonell Central's girls basketball team defeated Northwood 37-33, punching their ticket to state.
After a tie game at halftime, the two squads battled down the stretch, before the Macks took a two-point lead late. Northwood had an opportunity to tie at the free throw line, but an offensive rebound gave possession back to McDonell. Lauryn Deetz was sent to the line twice, and hit two free throws on her second trip to make it a two possession game and seal the win.
"I knew that we could do it," said Laneyse Baughman, McDonell senior. "We've been practicing our heart out to finish a game, and that's kind of what we focused on."
"Surreal, a dream come true," said Destiny Baughman, Macks senior.
McDonell returns to the state tournament for the second straight season. The Macks fell to Assumption in last year's state semifinals.
The WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament begins on Thursday. All games will be broadcasted on WQOW while also livestreamed on the Magic of March App.