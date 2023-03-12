 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Barron, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Macks, Norse learn state opponents

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA boys basketball logo

MADISON (WQOW)- We now know who McDonell Central and Whitehall will face at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament.

RELATED: McDonell Central, Whitehall boys advance to state

The Macks (28-1) have earned the No. 2 seed in Division 5 and will battle No. 3 Fall River in the semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 10:45 a.m. on Friday, or around 20 minutes following the game prior, which begins at 9:05 a.m. Fall River is 26-3 this season and won the Trailways-West Conference championship.

In Division 4, Whitehall (22-6) earns the No. 3 seed and will battle No. 2 Luther on Thursday night. The semifinals matchup is set for approximately 8:15 on Thursday evening, roughly 20 minutes following the game prior which tips at 6:35 p.m. Luther is 26-2 and finished second in the Coulee Conference.

The state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison with Division 3 semifinals and runs through Saturday. All games will air live on WQOW and on the Magic of March app.

Full tournament schedule here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

