Macks, Norse learn state opponents

MADISON (WQOW)- We now know who McDonell Central and Whitehall will face at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Macks (28-1) have earned the No. 2 seed in Division 5 and will battle No. 3 Fall River in the semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 10:45 a.m. on Friday, or around 20 minutes following the game prior, which begins at 9:05 a.m. Fall River is 26-3 this season and won the Trailways-West Conference championship.
In Division 4, Whitehall (22-6) earns the No. 3 seed and will battle No. 2 Luther on Thursday night. The semifinals matchup is set for approximately 8:15 on Thursday evening, roughly 20 minutes following the game prior which tips at 6:35 p.m. Luther is 26-2 and finished second in the Coulee Conference.
The state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison with Division 3 semifinals and runs through Saturday. All games will air live on WQOW and on the Magic of March app.