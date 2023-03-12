Macks, Norse learn state opponents

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Barron, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&