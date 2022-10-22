 Skip to main content
Macks sweep Immanuel to win regional, other volleyball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Macks win 2022 volleyball regional

McDonell Central's volleyball team poses with the 2022 regional championship plaque after defeating Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The defending Division 4 state volleyball champion McDonell Central Macks rolled to another regional championship with a 3-0 win over Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday.

The Macks won set one 26-24 before the Lancers battled hard in set two, taking a lead midway through. The Macks regained rhythm and rolled on to take sets two and three. The Macks will host Turtle Lake to open sectionals on Thursday.

OTHER PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 3, DC Everest 0

Eau Claire Memorial 1, Hudson 3 - Chippewa Falls at Hudson Thursday

Marshfield 3, Eau Claire North 0

Superior 0, River Falls 3 - Marshfield vs. River Falls at Hudson Thursday

Division 2

Baldwin-Woodville 0, Barron 3 - #4 seed upsets #1 seed

Bloomer 3, Ashland 0 - Barron at Bloomer Thursday

Division 3

St. Croix Falls 3, Webster 1

Grantsburg 0, Unity 3 - Unity at St. Croix Falls Thursday

Stanley-Boyd 0, Auburndale 3

Division 4

Turtle Lake 3, Clayton 0 - Turtle Lake at McDonell Central Thursday

Elmwood/Plum City 3, Alma Center Lincoln 2 - E-PC at Wonewoc-Center Thursday

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

