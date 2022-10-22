Macks sweep Immanuel to win regional, other volleyball scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The defending Division 4 state volleyball champion McDonell Central Macks rolled to another regional championship with a 3-0 win over Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday.
The Macks won set one 26-24 before the Lancers battled hard in set two, taking a lead midway through. The Macks regained rhythm and rolled on to take sets two and three. The Macks will host Turtle Lake to open sectionals on Thursday.
OTHER PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 3, DC Everest 0
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Hudson 3 - Chippewa Falls at Hudson Thursday
Marshfield 3, Eau Claire North 0
Superior 0, River Falls 3 - Marshfield vs. River Falls at Hudson Thursday
Division 2
Baldwin-Woodville 0, Barron 3 - #4 seed upsets #1 seed
Bloomer 3, Ashland 0 - Barron at Bloomer Thursday
Division 3
St. Croix Falls 3, Webster 1
Grantsburg 0, Unity 3 - Unity at St. Croix Falls Thursday
Stanley-Boyd 0, Auburndale 3
Division 4
Turtle Lake 3, Clayton 0 - Turtle Lake at McDonell Central Thursday
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Alma Center Lincoln 2 - E-PC at Wonewoc-Center Thursday