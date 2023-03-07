Macks want a state trophy this year

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Three incredible seasons, but no trophies.
The McDonell Central girls basketball team is determined to change that this week when they play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.
The Macks have reached state three years in a row, but are still seeking their first semifinals win.
"It's not good enough anymore just to get there," senior Marley Hughes said prior to practice Tuesday at Johnson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus. "We have to do something with that."
This year's team (24-5) is the top seed in the Division 5 bracket and will face Randolph (28-0) Friday in the semifinals.
Six McDonell players were crowned state champions in November at the Resch Center, helping the Macks repeat as state volleyball champions.
That group then helped the basketball team claim its first Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in program history.