 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Macks want a state trophy this year

  • Updated
  • 0
030723 McDonell Central gbb practice Johnson Fieldhouse Menomonie

McDonell Central girls basketball hopes its third trip to state in a row produces a trophy after falling short in the semifinals the last two years.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Three incredible seasons, but no trophies.

The McDonell Central girls basketball team is determined to change that this week when they play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

The Macks have reached state three years in a row, but are still seeking their first semifinals win.

"It's not good enough anymore just to get there," senior Marley Hughes said prior to practice Tuesday at Johnson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus. "We have to do something with that."

This year's team (24-5) is the top seed in the Division 5 bracket and will face Randolph (28-0) Friday in the semifinals.

You can watch the game live on WQOW at 9:05 a.m.

Six members of the McDonell Central girls basketball team won a state title in Green Bay last fall as members of the Macks' volleyball team.

Six McDonell players were crowned state champions in November at the Resch Center, helping the Macks repeat as state volleyball champions.

That group then helped the basketball team claim its first Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in program history.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you