Blair-Taylor takes D5 semifinal against Wabeno/Laona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien led the Blair-Taylor Wildcats to a 55-26 win over the Wabeno/Laona Rebels in a Division 5 semifinal in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Blair-Taylor led from the start reeling off seven before the Rebels got on the board. It set the tone for the game.
Thompson had 18 and Steien 16 with and Kiersten Kindschy adding 9 to lead the scoring for Blair-Taylor.
Thompson's three with 9:42 left in the half put the Wildcats up by 13. They stretched it out to 22 with a Steien hoop with 6:04 left in the half. Blair-Taylor led 31-12 at the break.
Wabeno/Laona could never close the gap. The best they could do is cut the margin to 17 twice in the second half. They were cold from three-point range going 0-19 in the contest.
On the defensive side, Andrea Waldera kept the Rebels from scoring with five blocks for the Wildcats. Turnovers netted them 25 points in the game.
Malarie Krawze and Grace Krawze each had six points for Wabeno/Laona.
The Wildcats take on McDonell Catholic who won their semifinal game against Albany in the first game of the morning.
The Division 5 Championship tips off at 11:05 Saturday morning.