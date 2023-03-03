Chippewa Falls/McDonell takes third at team state gymnastics championship

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW)- In their first season as a co-op, Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central took third place at the 2023 WIAA Team State Gymnastics Tournament.
Jocelyn Davis, Ella Spaeth, Izzy Keck, Lilly Schultz and Ava Krista were the five all-around competitors for Chippewa Falls/McDonell and had strong finishes in all four events to earn a top three placement. The team finished with 140.500 points.
The girls are pleased with the result considering they were only projected to finish fifth place.
"I think today was great," head coach Katie Thalacker said. "They really left it all on the table and they are so pleased."
It is Chippewa Falls' best finish as a team at the state tournament, previously finishing no higher than 10th. McDonell Central had never qualified for team state before this season.
The girls believe they proved why the co-op was formed this season with their efforts to finish roughly six points behind first place.
"We fought so hard for so many years to get this co-op," Schultz said. "We showed them that this is what we got and it's worth it."
Verona/Edgewood won the Division 1 state championship with 146.1167 points. Hudson also competed in the D1 competition and finished 9th.
River Falls competed in the D2 competition and finished 6th.
Chippewa Falls/McDonell has three girls competing in the individual state competition on Saturday. The individual meet is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
Full results from the team state competition can be found here.