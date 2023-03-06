Colfax community shows support for state bound basketball team

COLFAX (WQOW) - Drive along Highway 40 just south of town and you won't miss it.
A giant banner hangs on the rock face next to the road that leads into Colfax. It reads "Good Luck Lady Vikes!" and lists the names of the players and coaches on this seasons' team that has qualified for state.
Colfax High School faces Laconia High School Thursday evening in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
You can watch the game live on WQOW at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The Vikings are making their first trip to state since 2013.