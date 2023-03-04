Colfax, McDonell Central, Blair-Taylor punch tickets to state

(WQOW)- Three area girls basketball programs will represent Western Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley at next week's state girls basketball tournament.
In Division 4, Colfax upset Neillsville 39-37 to win the sectional title. Neillsville was undefeated entering the game. The Vikings qualify for state for the first time since 2013.
Two area teams in Division 5 will play at the Resch Center. In section 1, McDonell Central defeated Siren 70-48 to reach state for the third season in a row. Blair-Taylor won the sectional 3 title with a 62-57 win over Belmont. The Wildcats will play at state for the first time in program history.
Menomonie failed to reach state for the second straight season after a tough one-point loss to Lakeland 60-59 in Division 2. Somerset also fell to West Salem 55-50 in the division 3 sectional finals.
The 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament runs Thursday-Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Tournament matchups will air live on WQOW and you can also catch them on the free Magic of March App.