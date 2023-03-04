 Skip to main content
Colfax, McDonell Central, Blair-Taylor punch tickets to state

  • Updated
Colfax wins girls basketball sectional title

Colfax girls basketball poses with the sectional championship trophy after defeating Neillsville and qualifying for the state tournament.

(WQOW)- Three area girls basketball programs will represent Western Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley at next week's state girls basketball tournament.

The Vikings are going to state for the first time since 2013 after beating Neillsville 39-37 on Saturday in the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals.

The Macks defeated Siren 70-48 Saturday to earn its third straight trip to the state tournament.

The Wildcats won a close game over Belmont Saturday to advance to the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals in Green Bay.

The Mustangs lost to Lakeland at the buzzer Saturday in a WIAA Division 2 sectional finals game in Medford.

The Panthers will compete at the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1997 after beating Somerset.

Menomonie head coach Storm Harmon talks about Saturday's sectional finals loss to Lakeland and the season overall.

The 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament runs Thursday-Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Tournament matchups will air live on WQOW and you can also catch them on the free Magic of March App.

