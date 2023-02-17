 Skip to main content
Dylan Norby repeats as state diving champion

  • Updated
  • 0
021723 Dylan Norby state diving champion
Casey Drake

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - Dylan Norby has defended his state diving championship.

The Menomonie senior won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championship for a second consecutive year Friday at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

His score of 457.25 was near 75 points ahead of second place.

Full results are below:

WIAA D2 diving results

