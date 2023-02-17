Dylan Norby repeats as state diving champion

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - Dylan Norby has defended his state diving championship.
The Menomonie senior won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championship for a second consecutive year Friday at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
D2-DIVING: Dylan Norby, a Menomonie senior, is now the 2x-Defending Champion! 🥇🥇 @SDMAOnline pic.twitter.com/Pya19APN3a— WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 17, 2023
His score of 457.25 was near 75 points ahead of second place.
