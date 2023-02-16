Eau Claire Alliance excited for state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A season that started with questions is ending with excitement for the Eau Claire Alliance boys swimming and diving team.
A few months before the season started, the co-op program between Eau Claire North High School and Eau Claire Memorial High School was without a coaching staff.
Alyssa Gottfredsen and Jacob Henning took over as co-head coaches, and helped Eau Claire qualify two individuals - diver Gabrik Hollenbeck, swimmer Gabe Secker - and the 200 yard medley relay team - for this weekend's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state swimming and diving championships.
Hollenbeck will compete in the diving competition Saturday morning at Waukesha South High School Natatorium, while Secker will swim in the 200 yard individual medley and in the 200 medley relay in the afternoon.
Stacey Reinke served as head coach last season.