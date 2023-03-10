Brookfield East makes it three in a row over Germantown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) -It came down to the final minute of play. It happens in big games.
A persistent Brookfield East team stayed focused and after being down much of the game-but staying close-came away with a 65-60 win over Germantown in the Division 1 semifinal in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The Warhawks took control of the game and took a 32-23 halftime lead. The Spartans kept chipping away at the lead however. A three by Annika Pluemer cut what was once a seven point lead down to two 38-36 with 12:35 remaining. Germantown was cold to start the second half. They had a stretch where they didn't score for almost three minutes before Lucy Leininger made a layup to break the drought.
The momentum of the game went up a notch when the Spartans took a two point lead on a three by Addison Doyle to make it 54-52 with 3:52 left in the game. The lead then seesawed back and forth as the clocked ticked down. It was all tied at 58 with 56 seconds left when Annika Pluemer hit a three for Brookfield East for a 61-58 lead.
A drive by KK Arnold came up short. She fouled Pluemer off the rebound. She hit a pair of free throws to expand the Spartan lead to five with 29.5 seconds left.
A layup by Madeline Jakusz cut the lead to 63-60 with 17.1 remaining.
Pluemer was fouled off the inbounds. She hit one free throw for a 64-60 lead.
After a drive and three by KK Arnold led to her fifth foul with 2.8 remaining. Addison Doyle hit one of her free throws but missed the other.
Germantown inbounded the ball and the game was over.
Both teams had multiple players in double figures.
For Brookfield East, Maya Kovacic had 21, Annika Pluemer 19, with Maddy McGath and Addison Doyle each with 11.
Germantown's Madeline Jakusz led the team with 19. Arnold had 17 and Leininger scored 10.
It was the third win over Germantown for Brookfield East this season though the two earlier games weren't as close.
The Spartans move to Championship Saturday and a matchup between the winner of the Hortonville vs. Kettle Moraine game.