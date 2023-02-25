Keck wins All-Around title, Chi-Hi claims sectional gymnastics championship

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Senior Izzy Keck claimed the All-Around title and two event titles to lead the Chippewa Falls High School gymnastics team to a sectional championship on Saturday.
Chi-Hi qualifies for next week's Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament as a team after posting a score of 141.450.
Congratulations to the STATE BOUND SECTIONAL CHAMPION gymnastics team! pic.twitter.com/UMLzILzwA0— Mike Thompson (@Thompsonswisdom) February 25, 2023
Hudson High School also advanced with a team score of 135.825. Eau Claire co-op finished third with a 135.225, but advanced Lauren Campbell (vault), Reagan Muchow (floor, beam), and Lexis Pedersen (floor, beam) as individuals.
Ava Krista won the uneven bars title and finished fourth on vault for Chi-Hi. Lilly Schultz finished second on floor exercise and fourth on balance beam. Krista was second in the All-Around (35.800), just ahead of Schultz (35.600).
The state meet will be Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.