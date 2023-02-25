Keck wins All-Around title, Chi-Hi claims sectional gymnastics championship

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy freezing rain possible. Total ice accumulations of around one quarter inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&