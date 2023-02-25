 Skip to main content
Keck wins All-Around title, Chi-Hi claims sectional gymnastics championship

  • Updated
  • 0

Izzy Keck won the All-Around and two event titles Saturday at a sectionals meet in Chippewa Falls.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Senior Izzy Keck claimed the All-Around title and two event titles to lead the Chippewa Falls High School gymnastics team to a sectional championship on Saturday.

Chi-Hi qualifies for next week's Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament as a team after posting a score of 141.450.

Hudson High School also advanced with a team score of 135.825. Eau Claire co-op finished third with a 135.225, but advanced Lauren Campbell (vault), Reagan Muchow (floor, beam), and Lexis Pedersen (floor, beam) as individuals.

Ava Krista won the uneven bars title and finished fourth on vault for Chi-Hi. Lilly Schultz finished second on floor exercise and fourth on balance beam. Krista was second in the All-Around (35.800), just ahead of Schultz (35.600).

Full results are below:

Download PDF 022523 Chippewa Falls sectional results

The state meet will be Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

