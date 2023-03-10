Kettle Moraine finishes half strong over Hortonville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Down by six with six minutes left in the half, the Kettle Moraine Lasers took over the game on their way to a 77-67 win over Hortonville in a Division 1 semifinal in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Hortonville started out hot. At one point, they were up 21-11 over the Lasers before the comeback began.
Riley Haertle scored her 10 points down the stretch to put them in front as part of an 18-3 run by Kettle Moraine. It led to a 35-24 halftime lead.
Rainey Welson for the Polar Bears had ten as well. She scored the only three points in the final 6:12 of the half. All were free throws.
Kettle Moraine outshot Hortonville 48 to 33 percent from the field in the first half.
The Lasers kept the momentum at the beginning of the second half with a 9-4 run to expand the lead to 16 at 44-28 and built from there.
Welson got the lead down to ten with a move inside for a layup then on Hortonville's next possession, she was fouled and made the three point play.
Over a five minute stretch, Hortonville trimmed the lead down to six before Briana Bingai hit a basket, was fouled, missed the free throw, and put back the miss for a quick four point swing. That put the score at 58-48 with 8:39 left.
Welson cut the lead to eight at 62-54 with a in-rhythm three from the top of the key.
Kettle Moraine's Bingai responded with a three on the other end to extend the Lasers lead to 11.
A Kyra Funk three cut the lead to six at the 1:15 mark. Bingai answered with a layup for the Lasers.
For Hortonville, Welson had 28, with Trinity Mocadlo scoring 15. Mikayla Werner added 13.
Kettle Moraine's leading scorer was Grace Grocholski, who notched a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Bingai finished with 14 and Braelyn Torres had 12.
Kettle Moraine plays in the Division 1 Championship game Saturday night at approximately 8:15 against Brookfield East, who beat Germantown 65-60 in the first semifinal game.