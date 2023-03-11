Kettle Moraine repeats as D1 state champs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Defending Division 1 champs Kettle Moraine held off Brookfield East for the team's second straight WIAA title.
The took the gold ball with a score of 47-40.
They've lead from the start of the game when Briana Binagi made a layup to begin the scoring for Kettle Moraine. The went into halftime up 25-17.
The star of the first half was season scoring leader Grace Grocholski. She dropped 16 by halftime. No other players were in double figures at the midpoint of the game.
For the Spartans, they were led in the first half by Shae Kelley with 7. Maddy McGath had 5.
In the second half, Grocholski provided answer baskets for Spartan scores to maintain the Lasers lead. Her jumper made the score 37-28 with 6:35 remaining.
Brookfield didn't score after that until two free throws were made by Maya Kovacic at the 4:56 mark.
Still the Spartans kept pressing. Kovacic's layup with 1:12 remaining cut the lead to 40-35. They couldn't pull any closer.
A Shae Kelley three with 16 seconds left made it a 45-40 game which pumped up the fans. Ella Schroeder fouled Braelyn Torres off the inbounds which led to two made free throws and what would be the final 47-40 score.
Overall, Grocholski led Kettle Moraine with 24 points. Torres ended up with 11.
For Brookfield, Shae Kelley had 18.