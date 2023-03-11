Kewaskum wins D3 Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Kewaskum Indians make their free throws as they defeat the Milwaukee Academy of Science for the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Division 2 title.
Down one at 48-47, they made seven shots to take a 54-48 lead with 37 seconds left in regulation.
Beautiful Waheed's three cut the lead in half at 54-51 with 31 seconds left.
A missed three by Dasharia Williams was rebounded by Kewaskum which led to a made free throw by Morgan Adams for a four point advantage and the final score of 55-51.
Kewaskum didn't score a single basket in the final 6:57 of the game-all scoring came on free throws.
The Lady Novas came back to start the second half. They erased an 11 point lead by Kewaskum and took a one lead off of a Lalani Ellis basket before Steger went on a scoring binge midway through the period.
Her scoring pushed Kewaskum to a ten point lead at 45-35 with 11:06 remaining.
Milwaukee made another run. Beautiful Waheed's three made it a 45-42 game with 7:34 left.
Lalani Ellis, off a turnover, drove to the basket and was fouled in the process of scoring. She made the free throw for a 48-47 lead as part of a 6-0 run by the Lady Novas.
Steger's two free throws after she was fouled gave Kewaskum the lead back.
Ellis picked up her fourth foul when she hit Grace Leitheiser, who sank her two free throws.
A missed basket and a Kewaskum rebound led Ellis to get her fifth foul with 1:07 left. More free throws by Morgan Adams pushed the lead to 53-48.
Julia Steger led the title charge for Kewaskum with 23 points.
Beautiful Waheed is top scorer for Milwaukee with 16.