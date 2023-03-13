 Skip to main content
Macks getting defensive, ready for full Madison experience

  • Updated
031323 McDonell Central BBB practice

After a COVID-19 pandemic altered plans for two years, McDonell Central boys basketball is excited to play in the Kohl Center in 2023.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For the first time since 2019, the McDonell Central boys basketball team will experience the 'full' atmosphere of the state tournament in Madison.

When the Macks qualified in 2020, the tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic before they could take the floor. In 2021, the games were played in La Crosse.

This week, the tournament is back at the Kohl Center, and McDonell's seven seniors are excited to close their careers on the big stage.

The Macks will focus on defensive drills this week as they prepare for Fall River in the Division 5 semifinals.

McDonell Central (28-1) will face the Fall River Pirates (26-3) Friday morning in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 5 semifinals. 

You can watch the game live on WQOW and on the Magic of March app at approximately 11:15 a.m.

