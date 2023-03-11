McDonell takes D5 championship over Blair-Taylor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The third time is a charm for the McDonell Central Catholic Macks as they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and led the majority of the rest of the game as they defeat Blair-Taylor for the Division 5 state title 61-46.
The Wildcats were making its first appearance in a state tournament while McDonell is making its third straight trip to Green Bay. They hadn't made the championship game in those two previous appearances, however, bowing in the semifinals each time.
The Wildcats did their best with scoring from Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson. Blair-Taylor's Steinen tied the game at 27 with a basket early in the 2nd half but a cold shooting streak in the later half of the second half didn't help where they went more than five minutes before Abby Thompson hit a three with 1:22 remaining.
It allowed the Macks to build a lead the Wildcats couldn't overcome.
Aubrey Dorn led the offense for the Macks with 16 points. Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper each had 14.
For Blair-Taylor, Steien and Thompson scored 15 apiece for the Wildcats.