 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy freezing rain possible. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Menomonie edges RAM to return to state

  • Updated
  • 0
022523 RAM Menomonie bhky

SOMERSET (WQOW) - Hayden Weir scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute to lead the Menomonie Mustangs to a 3-2 win over RAM and a trip to state on Saturday.

The Mustangs, after winning just two games last season, will skate at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys state hockey tournament for the first time since 1991. It's the program's third appearance.

Weir opened the scoring in the second period. Menomonie later took a 2-0 lead when Ryan Xu scored.

RAM answered with a goal late in the period by Tanner Robinson, then tied the game midway through the final period on a goal from Elijah Schmidt.

Hockey tournament seeds will be determined Sunday. The Division 2 semifinals games are Thursday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you