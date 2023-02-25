Menomonie edges RAM to return to state

SOMERSET (WQOW) - Hayden Weir scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute to lead the Menomonie Mustangs to a 3-2 win over RAM and a trip to state on Saturday.
The Mustangs, after winning just two games last season, will skate at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys state hockey tournament for the first time since 1991. It's the program's third appearance.
Weir opened the scoring in the second period. Menomonie later took a 2-0 lead when Ryan Xu scored.
RAM answered with a goal late in the period by Tanner Robinson, then tied the game midway through the final period on a goal from Elijah Schmidt.
Hockey tournament seeds will be determined Sunday. The Division 2 semifinals games are Thursday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.