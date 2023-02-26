Menomonie will meet New Richmond in state hockey semifinals

MADISON (WQOW) - Two Big Rivers Conference boys hockey teams will skate in the opening game of this year's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.
Menomonie High School (10-16) will meet New Richmond High School (22-4) in the first state semifinal in Division 2 on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.
The Mustangs are the #4 seed while the Tigers are the #1 seed.
The winner will advance to Saturday's championship game at 9:30 a.m., which can be see live on WQOW.
Menomonie is going to state for the first time since 1991 after edging RAM in the sectional finals.
Mosinee High School, the #2 seed, will meet Oregon High School in the other semifinal.
In Division 1, Hudson High School earned the #3 seed and will face #2 seed Verona High School Friday afternoon.
Find more information about the boys state hockey tournament here