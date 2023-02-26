 Skip to main content
...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late
tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out
as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late
Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where around one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of around a
tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota north
of a line from Glenwood, to Litchfield, to Anoka, to Stillwater,
continuing through Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Menomonie will meet New Richmond in state hockey semifinals

WIAA Boys Hockey

MADISON (WQOW) - Two Big Rivers Conference boys hockey teams will skate in the opening game of this year's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Menomonie High School (10-16) will meet New Richmond High School (22-4) in the first state semifinal in Division 2 on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

The Mustangs are the #4 seed while the Tigers are the #1 seed.

The winner will advance to Saturday's championship game at 9:30 a.m., which can be see live on WQOW.

Menomonie is going to state for the first time since 1991 after edging RAM in the sectional finals.

Mosinee High School, the #2 seed, will meet Oregon High School in the other semifinal.

In Division 1, Hudson High School earned the #3 seed and will face #2 seed Verona High School Friday afternoon.

Find more information about the boys state hockey tournament here

