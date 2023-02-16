Norby not as nervous as he eyes state title repeat

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dylan Norby felt he didn't dive well last year at state, and he still walked away as a champion.
On Friday, the Menomonie senior diver will look to repeat as Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 champion at the state meet in Waukesha.
Norby has the top qualifying performance score of the 16 competitors, 460.45, though he admits that number is subjective to the judges at each sectional meet.
Still, Norby enters this year's competition with a higher confidence level, fewer nerves, and more consistency in his diving. He worked with University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's coaching staff last offseason to improve his technique.
Norby is one of two divers to win a championship at Menomonie, the other being Kevin Fober in 1979.
Menomonie also qualified junior Gavin Hall in the 100 yard butterfly and its 200 yard freestyle relay team, which feature Hall, Thomas Seim, Connor Klimek and Kody Kazmarek.
Friday's diving competition begins at 1:30 p.m. at Waukesha South High School Natatorium. Swimming finals are at 5:30 p.m.