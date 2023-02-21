North, Cadott send wrestling teams off to state

(WQOW) - Songs, cheers, and teases helped Chippewa Valley wrestlers prepare for the state wrestling tournament Tuesday.
Eau Claire North recognized its two qualifiers for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual state tournament, Shelly Bulman and Cambree Lokken, in a ceremony at the Doghouse.
Cadott recognized its 10 qualifiers, including its first four girls qualifiers, in a ceremony that included costumes, dance routines and teases from boys head coach Joshua Spaeth.
The state tournament, which will combine girls and boys bouts, begins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.