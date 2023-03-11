Notre Dame avenges only loss of season against Pewaukee to take D2 title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - They met at the beginning and now at the end of the basketball season.
The only loss of the season for Notre Dame de la Baie Academy came at the hands of the team they played against for a state championship Saturday night.
Pewaukee beat the Tritons 68-67 in the opening game of the 2022-23 season.
The Tritons exacted some payback with a bigger award than one in the L column-a gold ball that signifies a state title.
Notre Dame defeated Pewaukee 64-49 to claim the Division 2 WIAA Girls State Basketball title Saturday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay. It was their third consecutive gold ball.
With the exception of a one minute stretch at the start of the game when Pewaukee led by three, the Tritons led the entire game.
They used balanced scoring to reach a 30-17 lead at halftime.
Gracie Grzesk had 8 points as the top scorer for the Tritons. All five starters contributed to the 13 point halftime lead.
Notre Dame shot 61-percent from the field compared to 31-percent for Pewaukee. 26 of Notre Dame's points came in the paint.
Amy Terrian led the first half scoring for Pewaukee with 9.
The Tritons opened up the lead even more to start the second half. Five points from Hope Barington helped move the lead out to 42-23 with 14 minutes remaining.
It stretched out to 20 with a fast break layup by Sydney Whitehouse to make it 48-28 at the 10:54 mark.
Anna Terrian provided the offense for Pewaukee. Starting at the 12 minute point, she was the only scorer for the team-dropping 15 points-until teammate Giselle Jankowski makde a layup with 7:35 remaining.
Despite the offensive output, Pewaukee couldn't make progress against Notre Dame's lead. It remained in double figures never dropping below 12.
Notre Dame continued to shoot well in the second half. Overall for the game, they shot 62-percent from the field. 38 points were in the paint.
Leading scorers for the Tritons were Gracie Grzesk with 16. Trista Fayta had 13, Sydney Whitehouse 12, and Peyton Musial 10.
For Pewaukee, they were led by Anna Terrian with 19. Her sister Amy contributed 12. Giselle Jankowski had 11.